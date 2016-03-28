BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ivanka Trump Had A Baby Boy

news

Ivanka Trump Had A Baby Boy

The Donald is now a grandpa for the eighth time.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 27, 2016, at 9:55 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump welcomed a baby boy to her family on Sunday, posting a photo of newborn Theodore on Twitter.

Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful
Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

Baby Theodore. My heart is full. xx, Ivanka #grateful

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My heart is full," she wrote.

Theodore is the 34-year-old's third child with husband Jared Kushner, 35. He's also the eighth grandchild for Donald Trump.

Paul Sancya / AP

Ivanka had joined her father on the campaign trail throughout her pregnancy, causing the Donald to joke that they had a hospital on standby.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT