It's Now Mathematically Impossible For Ted Cruz To Clinch The GOP Nomination

Even if Ted Cruz wins every remaining Republican delegate available, he'll still fall short of the threshold to clinch the presidential nomination.

With Donald Trump’s sweep of Tuesday’s primaries, it’s no longer possible for Ted Cruz to win enough delegates to clinch the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the party's convention in July.

To win the nomination outright, a candidate must secure 1,237 delegates. Before Tuesday, Trump had 950 delegates, Cruz had 559, and John Kasich had 153. If Cruz were to win almost all of the remaining delegates — including the 109 unpledged delegates — he could have just passed the threshold.

But Trump went on to win the Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, primaries Tuesday night, earning him at least 105 of the 118 delegates at stake.

Cruz walked away with one delegate, and Kasich earned at least five, according to an Associated Press count.