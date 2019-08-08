Injured Victims At An El Paso Hospital Refused To Meet Trump During His Visit

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak to first responders at the El Paso Regional Communications Center.

All of the victims recovering in an El Paso hospital following Saturday’s attack at a Walmart that left 22 people dead and dozens of others injured declined to meet with President Trump during his visit to the city Wednesday.

Trump and the first lady visited University Medical Center of El Paso, where eight patients were still being treated, some of whom were in critical condition. All of them declined to meet with the president for a variety of reasons, hospital spokesperson Ryan Mielke told BuzzFeed News.

Three were in too poor of a condition for a presidential visitor or spoke only Spanish, the El Paso Times reported. The other five simply said no.

Trump did speak with hospital staff, as well as two victims who had recently been discharged, and their families, Mielke said.

“This was an opportunity for us to showcase our expertise and facility, a place that our entire region can look to for the highest level of care,” the hospital’s president and CEO Jacob Cintron said in a statement.



Outside the hospital, crowds of El Pasoans gathered in protest, chanting for Trump to go home. Local politicians spoke about the need to focus on the community and the harm done by Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants. Some of that rhetoric was echoed by the gunman in a manifesto, and authorities are investigating the incident as domestic terrorism.

Trump supporters also turned out to thank the president for traveling to El Paso.