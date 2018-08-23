A Man Who Attacked A Priest Reportedly Said “This Is For The Little Kids”

An Indiana priest who was knocked unconscious while praying inside a church Monday morning was likely the victim of a hate crime, authorities said.

Police in Merrillville, where the attack occurred, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. But Police Chief Joseph Petruch told CBS Chicago that the unknown attacker yelled out, “This is for all the little kids” — an apparent reference to the ongoing child sex abuse scandal embroiling the Catholic Church.

“I have enough there to say it’s a hate crime,” Petruch said, adding that his department had notified the FBI of the hate crime investigation.

Petruch also told the station the attacker grabbed the priest, Father Basil John Hutsko, “by the neck, threw him down on the floor, and immediately starts slamming his head against the floor, both sides, front, back.”