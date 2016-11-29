Kidnapped California Mom Was Branded To Send A Message, Sheriff Says

Sherri Papini was found in chains on Thanksgiving Day by the side of a road after going missing three weeks earlier from her home.

A California mother who went missing for three weeks was branded by her captors, the local sheriff said Wednesday, confirming her husband's earlier description of the injury.



Sherri Papini's disappearance while jogging near her home in Redding, California, on Nov. 2 made national headlines.

After she was found chained and injured on the side of a road 150 miles from her home on Thanksgiving Day, her husband told Good Morning America that in addition to being branded, she had been beaten and starved to 87 pounds.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko on Wednesday confirmed that Papini had been branded, but declined to say where on her body or how.

"I would think that that was some sort of either an exertion of power and control and/or maybe some type of message that the brand contained," Bosenko told Good Morning America. "It is not a symbol, but it was a message."

The identity of her kidnappers — described only as two Hispanic women armed with a handgun — is unknown, as is why the 34-year-old "super mom" was taken. The women, one younger and one older, kept their faces covered while with Papini, who has only been able to give a minimal description to authorities, the sheriff said.

"We do not know if she was a specific target or if this was a random abduction," Bosenko said.

Papini managed to flag down a driver, who then called police. When officers arrived, they called her husband, Keith Papini, who then met them and his wife at a hospital.

"The officers warned me to brace myself," he said in a statement to Good Morning America. "My first sight was my wife in a hospital bed, her face covered in bruises ranging from yellow to black because of repeated beatings, the bridge of her nose broken.



"Her now-emaciated body of 87 pounds was covered in multicolored bruises, severe burns, red rashes, and chain markings. Her signature long blond hair had been chopped off. She has been branded, and I could feel the rise of her scabs under my fingers," he said.