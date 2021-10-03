Oil Is Washing Up At Southern California Beaches After A Major Offshore Spill

The spill has already had "significant ecological impacts," Huntington Beach officials said.

Ringo Chiu / AP A seagull flies over oil washed up by the coast in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Dead birds and fish were washing ashore Sunday at Huntington Beach and Newport Beach after a major oil spill off the Southern California coast. The US Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the spill, which was reported Saturday morning several miles off shore and was estimated by Huntington Beach officials at 126,000 gallons. As of early Sunday morning, the leak had not been completely stopped, though a preliminary patch job had been completed at the spill site, a Huntington Beach press release said.

"The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and the Huntington Beach wetlands," city officials said.

Boom work being done near Talbert Marsh, response to OC oil spill. Twitter: @OCNature

Authorities asked people to stay out of the water as crews work to contain and clean up the oil, using booms and skimming equipment. The final day of the Pacific Airshow, which had been scheduled to take place around Huntington Beach pier, was canceled because of cleanup efforts as well as health concerns. "The size of the spill demanded prompt and aggressive action," officials said.

Ringo Chiu / AP Oil washed up on Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday., Oct. 3, 2021.

Photos and videos from the beach showed blackened sand. Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said dead birds and fish were already washing ashore early Sunday. The oil caused "significant damage" when it reached a wetlands area in Huntington Beach, she said.

