An Arkansas Woman Says A DNA Test Proves Hunter Biden Is Her Baby's Father

A DNA test proves that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas woman's baby, according to a court filing Wednesday by her attorneys.

Lunden Roberts, 28, filed a paternity suit naming Biden in May, seeking child support and health insurance for her baby, who was born in August 2018. Roberts said she and Biden had been in a relationship.

Biden denied Roberts' claims but agreed to take a paternity test. On Wednesday, Roberts' attorneys said in a motion that they had received the results.

"DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff's child," the motion said.

Roberts' lawyers added that they did not expect Biden to challenge the results of the test. They also asked the judge to seal the baby's name and other identifying details from the public record, saying it was necessary for the child's protection.

The motion also said the baby should be eligible for US Secret Service protection as a grandchild of former vice president Joe Biden — particularly as he runs for president in the 2020 election.

"Baby Doe's paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service," the motion said.

Biden has three children with his first wife, Kathleen, whom he separated from in 2015. In 2017, Page Six reported he was dating his brother's widow, Hallie Biden.

The pair broke up earlier this year, and in May, he married Melissa Cohen.

In June, an attorney for Roberts declined to comment on her relationship with Biden to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

"She really does not want this to be a media spectacle," attorney Clint Lancaster told the newspaper. "She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father."