Hot Mic Catches Chris Matthews Checking Out Melania Trump

"My god, is that good. I could watch that runway show."

A hot mic caught MSNBC host Chris Matthews commenting Tuesday on Melania Trump's appearance during live coverage of the Indiana primary.

As Melania and Donald Trump took the stage Tuesday night following the Republican candidate's victory, Matthews could be heard checking her out as other MSNBC contributors continue to discuss the primary.

"Did you see her walk?" the Hardball host said. "That runway walk. My god, is that good. I could watch that runway show."