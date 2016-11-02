Hillary Clinton Falsely Claims She Was In New York On 9/11

Clinton, then a senator, was in her Washington, DC, home during the terrorist attacks. She returned to New York the next day.

Hillary Clinton falsely claimed Tuesday she was in New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Democratic presidential nominee spoke at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, and discussed the importance of tackling terrorism — as well as her readiness to lead.

"I know what happened not far from here at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, I was in New York City on 9/11 as one of the two senators," Clinton told supporters. "I will defeat ISIS."

Clinton, then a senator, was in her Washington, DC, home during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. She spent the day with other members of Congress in the Capitol, and returned to New York the next day.