BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hillary And Bill Clinton Had A Fucking Ball When The Balloons Dropped At The DNC

news

Hillary And Bill Clinton Had A Fucking Ball When The Balloons Dropped At The DNC

AMERICA.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 29, 2016, at 12:24 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton made history when she accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday night, and the party set off some fireworks to celebrate.

.@HillaryClinton "OMG ACTUAL FIREWORKS WHEEEE" #DemsInPhilly
Tasneem N @TasneemN

.@HillaryClinton "OMG ACTUAL FIREWORKS WHEEEE" #DemsInPhilly

Reply Retweet Favorite

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Balloons!

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Red, white, and blue balloons!

Alex Wong / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

A couple fell into Bill Clinton's hands, and he wasn't mad!

BILL! God, he was made for GIFs.
Allison Rockey @AllisonRockey

BILL! God, he was made for GIFs.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Suddenly, the former leader of the free world and the potential next POTUS were having a ball.

politicians kicking balloons dot tumblr dot com #DemsInPhilly
Brandon Wall @Walldo

politicians kicking balloons dot tumblr dot com #DemsInPhilly

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Ooh, look at that one!"

Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images

There were SO. MANY. BALLOONS.

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a 6'5'' man for scale.

I am literally covered in balloons and I am six foot five.
Zach Wahls @ZachWahls

I am literally covered in balloons and I am six foot five.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some of the balloons were quite large as well.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Balloons, all around!

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Gotta catch 'em all!

Alex Wong / Getty Images

But don't worry, there's enough for everyone. Tim Kaine made sure of that.

Tim Kaine would like for each of you to have a balloon. Go ahead, it's fine!
Jason Sparks @sparksjls

Tim Kaine would like for each of you to have a balloon. Go ahead, it's fine!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT