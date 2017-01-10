Here's Why This Woman Wasn't Clapping During Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech
As people around her clapped and cheered, one woman in the Golden Globes audience appeared unmoved — but "the truth is I had tears coming to my eyes."
A clip of Meryl Streep's speech on Sunday at the Golden Globes showed the audience clapping and cheering — except for one woman in green.
The woman in the clip is Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO of entertainment news site The Wrap. And she wasn't disgruntled by Streep's speech at all.
"The truth is I had tears coming to my eyes as I watched Meryl's speech, which I thought was courageous and inspiring," Waxman told BuzzFeed News.
-
