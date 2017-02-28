Here's The Actual Reason Why The Wrong Movie Was Named Best Picture At The Oscars

Award presenter Warren Beatty looked confounded by the card naming the winner, then handed it to Faye Dunaway — who read out La La Land .

Of course, we now know the card they ~should~ have been holding actually announced the Best Picture winner to be Moonlight . So what happened?

Beatty explained he had been given the envelope naming Emma Stone as Best Actress — the category immediately before Best Picture. And Stone later said she had taken her winning card with her.

Here's how it went down: Winner envelopes are handled by PricewaterhouseCoopers, who like good accountants have one set of cards plus a backup set.

Moments before the mess, which has now gone down in Oscars history, PwC partner Brian Cullinan snapped this photo from backstage.

Cullinan, apparently distracted, mistakenly handed the backup card naming Stone and La La Land to Beatty and Dunaway — not the envelope that named Moonlight the Best Picture winner.

"PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway."

"PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars," PwC said in a statement Monday night.

As for the chaos onstage, PwC took responsibility for that too: "Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner."

"We are deeply sorry for the disappointment suffered by the cast and crew of 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight,'" the firm said. "We sincerely apologize to Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and the Academy, none of whom was at fault for last night's errors. We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment.

"For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy."