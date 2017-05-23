Here's How Newspapers Are Reacting To The Manchester Attack
Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 59 others injured when a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert.
Manchester Evening News
The Eastern Daily Press
The Daily Mirror
The Daily Telegraph
The Sun
The Guardian
The Daily Star
The Times of London
The Daily Mail
The Evening Standard
Die Welt
Metro
i
The Financial Times
Western Mail
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
