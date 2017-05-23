BuzzFeed News

Here's How Newspapers Are Reacting To The Manchester Attack

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 59 others injured when a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on May 23, 2017, at 5:47 p.m. ET

Posted on May 23, 2017, at 5:18 p.m. ET

Manchester Evening News

@RobIrvine99 / Via Twitter: @RobIrvine99

The Eastern Daily Press

@David_Powles / Via Twitter: @David_Powles

The Daily Mirror

@dailymirror / Via Twitter: @DailyMirror

The Daily Telegraph

@telegraph / Via Twitter: @Telegraph
The Sun

@thesun / Via Twitter: @TheSun

The Guardian

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Daily Star

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Times of London

@thetimes / Via Twitter: @thetimes
The Daily Mail

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Evening Standard

@George_Osborne / Via Twitter: @George_Osborne

Die Welt

@welt / Via Twitter: @welt

Metro

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews
i

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Financial Times

@FT / Via Twitter: @FT

Western Mail

@walesonline / Via Twitter: @WalesOnline

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

