Here's How Cuban-Americans Are Reacting To The Death Of Fidel Castro

Generations of refugees who settled in Miami and beyond are celebrating the death of the revolutionary guerrilla and longtime communist leader.

With its large population of Cuban exiles, Castro was a controversial figure in Miami, scorned for his repressive rule of the island nation.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted Saturday morning that the historic news of Castro's death would especially be felt by "thousands of Miami-Dade residents who were personally affected by his cruel and brutal dictatorship."

He urged residents who wished to demonstrate against Castro to do so peacefully.