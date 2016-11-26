BuzzFeed News

Here's How Cuban-Americans Are Reacting To The Death Of Fidel Castro

Generations of refugees who settled in Miami and beyond are celebrating the death of the revolutionary guerrilla and longtime communist leader.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on November 26, 2016, at 9:40 a.m. ET

Posted on November 26, 2016, at 1:24 a.m. ET

Cuban-Americans took to the streets early Saturday morning to mark the death of Fidel Castro, jubilantly celebrating the end of — what was for many — a painful chapter of history.

Alan Diaz / AP Photo

With its large population of Cuban exiles, Castro was a controversial figure in Miami, scorned for his repressive rule of the island nation.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted Saturday morning that the historic news of Castro's death would especially be felt by "thousands of Miami-Dade residents who were personally affected by his cruel and brutal dictatorship."

He urged residents who wished to demonstrate against Castro to do so peacefully.

Early this morning, I learned of Fidel Castro's death. His passing closes a very painful chapter for Cubans on the..
Carlos A. Gimenez @MayorGimenez

Early this morning, I learned of Fidel Castro's death. His passing closes a very painful chapter for Cubans on the..

Celebrations began spilling out into the streets of Miami late on Friday night, shortly after Castro's death was announced on Cuban state television.

MORE: Cuban-Americans react with cheers, song, and dance as news spreads about Fidel Castro's death. @nbc6
Jamie Guirola @jamieNBC6

MORE: Cuban-Americans react with cheers, song, and dance as news spreads about Fidel Castro's death. @nbc6

Outside Versailles restaurant in Miami's Little Havana, people honked horns and cheered.

Miami's Cuban community gathers at the famed Versailles restaurant in celebration of the death of Fidel Castro.
Gene Ramirez @WFLAGene

Miami's Cuban community gathers at the famed Versailles restaurant in celebration of the death of Fidel Castro.

Champagne popping in front of Versailles in Little Havana #FidelCastro #Cuba
Danny Rivero @TooMuchMe

Champagne popping in front of Versailles in Little Havana #FidelCastro #Cuba

Some grabbed their pots and pans to make a joyful noise.

And the cacerolas have arrived (pots and pans) as Miami's Cuban community celebrates Fidel Castro's death
Vera Bergengruen @VeraMBergen

And the cacerolas have arrived (pots and pans) as Miami's Cuban community celebrates Fidel Castro's death

Reply Retweet Favorite
Starting to be a real crowd outside Versailles in Little Havana, cars stopping to honk and cheer "Cuba Libre!" (And… https://t.co/jN9jVB7a9j
Vera Bergengruen @VeraMBergen

Starting to be a real crowd outside Versailles in Little Havana, cars stopping to honk and cheer "Cuba Libre!" (And… https://t.co/jN9jVB7a9j

A guy in a Donald Trump costume showed up.

#BREAKING Reaction in Little Havana @nbc6
Jamie Guirola @jamieNBC6

#BREAKING Reaction in Little Havana @nbc6

Many thought of their grandparents and older relatives who had originally fled the communist regime.

When my almost 80 year old parents in Miami wake up tomorrow... their personal nightmare will have closed a significant chapter
Jorge Sedano @SedanoESPN

When my almost 80 year old parents in Miami wake up tomorrow... their personal nightmare will have closed a significant chapter

It finally happened. First thought? My Abuelo, who spent time in jail for speaking out against the Cuban govt, didn't live to see this day.
Christine Portela @ThisIsPortela

It finally happened. First thought? My Abuelo, who spent time in jail for speaking out against the Cuban govt, didn't live to see this day.

"The world is lighter today," one grandfather said.

My grandfather-who lost everything in Cuba- I told him, he was quiet then said "The world is lighter today. Thank you for waking me. Ñio!"
Samantha Reyes @SamTayReyCNN

My grandfather-who lost everything in Cuba- I told him, he was quiet then said "The world is lighter today. Thank you for waking me. Ñio!"

Others went to raise a glass.

Cuban friends telling me parents are crying of relief, one is going to buy champagne now. One's parents saved a bottle to drink when he died
Adrian Carrasquillo @Carrasquillo

Cuban friends telling me parents are crying of relief, one is going to buy champagne now. One's parents saved a bottle to drink when he died

My mom had a bottle saved as well. Unfortunately she didn't get to see this day. Thankful for my freedom because of… https://t.co/4DRmlB5GF8
Jessica Niestzche 🌊 @jneetch

My mom had a bottle saved as well. Unfortunately she didn't get to see this day. Thankful for my freedom because of… https://t.co/4DRmlB5GF8

@Carrasquillo busting out the good whiskey. The fam is lit but we won't wake my grandmother until the morning with the news.
Micah Singleton @MicahSingleton

@Carrasquillo busting out the good whiskey. The fam is lit but we won’t wake my grandmother until the morning with the news.

There was shock...

Every Cuban as of this moment
Amanda @amandalyndiaz

Every Cuban as of this moment

And hope for a democratic future in Cuba.

We must seize the moment and help write a new chapter in the history of #Cuba; that of a Cuba that is free, democratic, and prosperous.
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen @RosLehtinen

We must seize the moment and help write a new chapter in the history of #Cuba; that of a Cuba that is free, democratic, and prosperous.

