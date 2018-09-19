Here Are All Of The Bizarre Things Trump Said While Touring Hurricane Florence's Destruction

Evan Vucci / AP

President Donald Trump was in the Carolinas Wednesday, touring the damage left by Hurricane Florence and speaking with first responders, elected officials, and other locals. This is, of course, the hurricane that, according to Trump, was "one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water."

After that assessment, it's perhaps not surprising that Trump's tour of the disaster zones got a little...awkward. Here's a breakdown: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"At least you got a nice boat out of the deal." AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As he visited homes destroyed by Florence, Trump spoke with a resident who ended up with someone else's yacht in their yard. "At least you got a nice boat out of the deal," Trump said. The president assured the resident that he'd try to help with an insurance issue. But the boat, Trump added, was incredible. "They don't know whose boat that is," he said. "What's the law? Maybe it becomes theirs."

"How is Lake Norman doing? I love that area. I can’t tell you why, but I love that area." Evan Vucci / AP

During a briefing with North Carolina officials, Trump asked about his golf course. “How is Lake Norman doing?” Trump asked. “I love that area. I can’t tell you why, but I love that area.” The Trump National Golf Club Charlotte is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, next to Lake Norman.

"Trump is with you." Evan Vucci / AP

Trump reassured local officials in South Carolina that the federal government would help them in their recovery from the storm. "Washington is with you," Trump said. Then, oddly, he continued in the third person: "Trump is with you."

“I think the most exciting part is going to be that rebuild, because we're going to have a lot of rebuilding. I flew over, and there's a lot of damage." Evan Vucci / AP

As officials described the destruction Florence caused in South Carolina, Trump focused on what he thought would be exciting. "I think the most exciting part is going to be that rebuild," the former real estate developer said. "Because we're going to have a lot of rebuilding. I flew over, and there's a lot of damage."

"Have a good time!" video-player.buzzfeed.com / Via MSBC