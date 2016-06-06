"Grim Sleeper" Serial Killer Gets Death Sentence

Lonnie Franklin, 63, was convicted in May of murdering 10 black women and attempting to murder another in a killing spree that spanned three decades in Los Angeles.

Jurors on Monday returned with a death sentence for the "Grim Sleeper" serial killer who prowled South Los Angeles' streets for three decades.

Lonnie Franklin, 63, was convicted May 5 of murdering nine black women and a 15-year-old girl, as well as the attempted murder of another woman, between 1985 and 2007.

In recent weeks, family members of the victims described in emotional testimony the enduring pain that Franklin's violence has brought them. Prosecutors also told jurors that Franklin had more victims, including five additional deaths or disappearances that matched his pattern of killing.

A woman from Germany also testified that Franklin kidnapped and raped her when she was a teenager and he was stationed there with the U.S. Army in 1974.