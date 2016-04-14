Greenland's Massive Ice Sheet Just Melted Faster And Earlier Than Ever Recorded

More than 10% of the country's ice sheet melted this week, scientists said — about a month earlier than previous record early melts.

Water is seen on the Glacial Ice Sheet that covers about 80% of Greenland in July 2013.

Greenland's giant ice sheet melted at a record rate this week after a weather system brought unusually warm temperatures to the Arctic island, raising concerns of an even larger melt this summer.

Warm, of course, is relative. But much of the nation reached above freezing temperatures on Monday, with some areas even seeing highs above 10 degrees Celsius, or 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Even some of the highest-elevation weather stations on the ice sheet saw above average temperatures.

“At KAN_U for example, a site at 1840 m above sea level, we observed a maximum temperature of 3.1°C," scientist Robert Fausto told the Danish Meteorological Institute's Polar Portal. "This would be a warm day in July, never mind April."

