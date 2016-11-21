Green Day Protested Donald Trump At The American Music Awards
"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!"
Punk rockers Green Day performed their new song, "Bang Bang," Sunday night at the American Music Awards.
In the middle of the song, they broke off to chant, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."
A lot of people loved the political statement.
Some people suddenly became Green Day fans.
And others were just left wondering: Would Trump take to Twitter to demand an apology?
It also appears that Trump likes Green Day, and even saw their musical, American Idiot, although the positive feeling is clearly not reciprocated.
