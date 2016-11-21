BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Green Day Protested Donald Trump At The American Music Awards

news

Green Day Protested Donald Trump At The American Music Awards

"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!"

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 21, 2016, at 12:40 a.m. ET

Posted on November 20, 2016, at 11:38 p.m. ET

Punk rockers Green Day performed their new song, "Bang Bang," Sunday night at the American Music Awards.

Matt Sayles / AP

In the middle of the song, they broke off to chant, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

A lot of people loved the political statement.

Green Day dragging trump on live television I am here for it
WILL @sinamonnroII

Green Day dragging trump on live television I am here for it

Reply Retweet Favorite
I always loved Green Day. They are now even more legendary in my mind!!!! NO Trump!!! No KKK!!! No Fascist USA!!!!… https://t.co/HWwgBPXSu4
TripleR @R_R_R_Jr

I always loved Green Day. They are now even more legendary in my mind!!!! NO Trump!!! No KKK!!! No Fascist USA!!!!… https://t.co/HWwgBPXSu4

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"NO TRUMP. NO KKK. NO FASCIST USA." Thank you Green Day for being our voice
5SOS Snapchat @5S0SSnapchat

"NO TRUMP. NO KKK. NO FASCIST USA." Thank you Green Day for being our voice

Reply Retweet Favorite
Leave it to Green Day to sing the truth🤘🏻
Ally @MissAllyssa_

Leave it to Green Day to sing the truth🤘🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people suddenly became Green Day fans.

Just became a green day fan No trump No kkk No facist USA #AMAs
Barri @musicaDr0gata

Just became a green day fan No trump No kkk No facist USA #AMAs

Reply Retweet Favorite
GREEN DAY, new heroes! #AMAs
josh @coyoshh

GREEN DAY, new heroes! #AMAs

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And others were just left wondering: Would Trump take to Twitter to demand an apology?

How long until President-elect Trump rage tweets at Green Day demanding an apology?
Zak Hicken @zakhicken

How long until President-elect Trump rage tweets at Green Day demanding an apology?

Reply Retweet Favorite
i can't wait to see trump lose it on twitter tomorrow because of this
emma @boreanazs

i can't wait to see trump lose it on twitter tomorrow because of this

Reply Retweet Favorite

It also appears that Trump likes Green Day, and even saw their musical, American Idiot, although the positive feeling is clearly not reciprocated.

Melania and I saw American Idiot on Broadway last night and it was great. An amazing theatrical experience!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Melania and I saw American Idiot on Broadway last night and it was great. An amazing theatrical experience!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT