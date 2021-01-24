The "Godzilla Vs. Kong" Trailer Is Out So Pick Your Side Now
"What's a King to a God?"
The trailer for the latest movie in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong, was released on Sunday, and fans were ready for a preview of the epic battle.
With many theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the film begins streaming on HBO Max on March 26.
People were ready to see the two massive monster legends take each other on.
Team Kong showed their support for the gorilla king.
Though Godzilla's powers of destruction got some love too.
And is that... Mechagodzilla??
But everyone agreed that the movie looks flat-out gorgeous.
May the best monster win 💪
