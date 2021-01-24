 Skip To Content
The "Godzilla Vs. Kong" Trailer Is Out So Pick Your Side Now

"What's a King to a God?"

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 24, 2021, at 2:19 p.m. ET

The trailer for the latest movie in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong, was released on Sunday, and fans were ready for a preview of the epic battle.

Will humanity survive a clash of the titans? Watch the official trailer for #GodzillavsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max.
HBO Max @hbomax

Will humanity survive a clash of the titans? Watch the official trailer for #GodzillavsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

With many theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the film begins streaming on HBO Max on March 26.

Let them fight #GodzillaVsKong
Oracle @4eyedRaven

Let them fight #GodzillaVsKong

People were ready to see the two massive monster legends take each other on.

Godzilla vs Kong 🔥🔥 THIS MOVIE LOOKS WILD
BranZilla @BrandonDavisBD

Godzilla vs Kong 🔥🔥 THIS MOVIE LOOKS WILD

This is incredible. #GodzillaVsKong
Let's Talk Godzilla @GodzillaLets

This is incredible. #GodzillaVsKong

Team Kong showed their support for the gorilla king.

#GodzillaVsKong 🦍🖤 Kong, the Eighth Wonder of the World 🔥
V.M@dh@N Kum@R @VmkMadhan93

#GodzillaVsKong 🦍🖤 Kong, the Eighth Wonder of the World 🔥

"Kong bows to no one" #GodzillaVsKong
Oracle @4eyedRaven

"Kong bows to no one" #GodzillaVsKong

The way Kong is going to claim his title as KING. #GodzillavsKong
Jay.. @x_warinmymind

The way Kong is going to claim his title as KING. #GodzillavsKong

Looked to me like Godzilla wasn't getting any hits in #GodzillaVsKong
Alexis Johnson @alexisjreports

Looked to me like Godzilla wasn’t getting any hits in #GodzillaVsKong

Though Godzilla's powers of destruction got some love too.

#TeamGodzilla WHERE Y'ALL AT?! #GodzillavsKong
Miregoji326 @miregoji326

#TeamGodzilla WHERE Y’ALL AT?! #GodzillavsKong

What's a King to a God? #TeamGodzilla
𝖳𝗈𝗇𝖾 𝖣𝖾𝗌𝗁 @TDesh10

What’s a King to a God? #TeamGodzilla https://t.co/g7okh5dBRe

And is that... Mechagodzilla??

@IGN 10000000% that's MechaGodzilla
Trey @TreyMichaelPea1

@IGN 10000000% that’s MechaGodzilla

But everyone agreed that the movie looks flat-out gorgeous.

Godzilla vs Kong looks fucking amazing
Barra | BLM @ThatBmanGuy

Godzilla vs Kong looks fucking amazing

The Monsterverse looks better than ever #GodzillaVsKong
Space Dragon @Space_Dragon14

The Monsterverse looks better than ever #GodzillaVsKong

The monster verse has some of the most beautiful looking movies out there #GodzillaVsKong
Keiley Kaiser @keileykaiser

The monster verse has some of the most beautiful looking movies out there #GodzillaVsKong

The aesthetics 👀 #GodzillaVsKong
Jason Kilar @jasonkilar

The aesthetics 👀 #GodzillaVsKong

May the best monster win 💪

happy gvk trailer day🥳 #GodzillaVsKong
🌙 lins 🌙 @ GODZILLA SUPREMACY @faemothra

happy gvk trailer day🥳 #GodzillaVsKong

