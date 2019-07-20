A 9-Year-Old Girl Died After Wind Blew A Bounce House Into Power Lines

Lizzy Hammond was remembered by her family for her generous spirit.

A 9-year-old girl died Friday in Nevada after the bounce house she was playing in was lifted 10 feet by strong wind into power lines. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Department, dispatchers received a call around 4 p.m. on July 14 that a bounce house with three children inside had been lifted by wind onto overhead power lines in a Reno neighborhood. The local utility immediately cut power to the area, and sheriff's deputies responded along with the fire department.

The children were rescued with a hook and ladder fire truck, sheriff's department spokesman Bob Harmon told BuzzFeed News, and two were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Lizzy was then taken to a hospital.

Three children are being treated after a bounce house blew into a power line on Lone Tree Lane in Reno. https://t.co/ywMg62UmaL

On Friday, Lizzy's family announced she had died from her injuries, adding that they would be donating her organs to help as many as 80 other children.

The donation was marked by an "honor walk" of hundreds of people at Renown Regional Medical Center, where police, firefighters, friends, family, and hospital staff lined the hallway as her body was taken to an operating room, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.