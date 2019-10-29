A Trump Campaign Adviser Who Went To Prison Is Running For Katie Hill's Seat In Congress

George Papadopoulos, the former campaign adviser for Donald Trump who spent 12 days in prison after lying to the FBI, is running to represent the California seat in Congress last held by Katie Hill.

The campaign committee "George Papadopoulos for Congress" filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, and a campaign website also went live.

On georgeforcongress.com, the campaign said it was seeking to bring California's 25th District back under Republican control. The seat had long been held by Republicans before Hill, a Democrat, won in 2018 as part of a national "blue wave."

"Help fight back against Democrat corruption by joining George's campaign today!" a message on the site said.

The committee's representative didn't immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News. And its website was no longer accessible Tuesday night.