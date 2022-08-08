Gabby Petito’s Parents Are Accusing Police Of Failing To Recognize She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence In A New Wrongful Death Claim

Gabby Petito’s parents have filed a wrongful death claim against Moab, Utah, police, accusing officers of failing to recognize their daughter as a victim of domestic violence, which they said led to her death.

“We believe that these officers were negligent, and that their negligence contributed to the cause of Gabby’s death,” attorney Brian Stewart said at a press conference on Monday.

The family is seeking $50 million from the department, its assistant chief, and the officers who stopped Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie two weeks before Laundrie killed her. The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, argues that the mistakes the officers made as well as the failure of the department to train its staff on domestic violence investigations amounted to negligence.

“While the full evidence has not been made public, when it is released, it will clearly show that if the officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” attorney James McConkie said in a statement.