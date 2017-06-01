France Is Trolling Trump For Pulling Out Of The Paris Agreement
"Make Our Planet Great Again"
President Trump announced on Thursday he was pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement, a move criticized by many European leaders.
Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, called Trump's decision a mistake.
And in a video message, he said disappointed US scientists, engineers, and citizens working on climate solutions should move to France to continue their work.
Then he basically dropped the political mic: He used Trump's own slogan against him.
"Make Our Planet Great Again."
On Wednesday, the French foreign ministry even released this shady video that responds to Trump's arguments.
People were pretty into it.
🔥🔥
Though some French people weren't sold on Macron's own record on the environment.
In a phone call with Trump, Macron voiced his opinion along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
According to a White House readout of the conversation, Trump assured the other leaders that "the United States, under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth."
