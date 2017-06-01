BuzzFeed News

France Is Trolling Trump For Pulling Out Of The Paris Agreement

"Make Our Planet Great Again"

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on June 2, 2017, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 7:38 p.m. ET

President Trump announced on Thursday he was pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement, a move criticized by many European leaders.

Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, called Trump's decision a mistake.

Climate change is already changing our daily lives. It's not the future we want for our world.
Climate change is already changing our daily lives. It's not the future we want for our world.

And in a video message, he said disappointed US scientists, engineers, and citizens working on climate solutions should move to France to continue their work.

To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the US:
To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the US:

Then he basically dropped the political mic: He used Trump's own slogan against him.

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.
We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.

"Make Our Planet Great Again."

It wasn't the first time Macron has tried to meet Trump on his level. The two leaders had a death grip of a handshake when they met last week; Macron said it was important to not "make small concessions, even symbolic ones."

On Wednesday, the French foreign ministry even released this shady video that responds to Trump's arguments.

We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we’ve changed it.… https://t.co/FflNfrOQ9b
We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we’ve changed it.… https://t.co/FflNfrOQ9b

People were pretty into it.

@EmmanuelMacron wtf I love France now
@EmmanuelMacron wtf I love France now

@EmmanuelMacron
@EmmanuelMacron

🔥🔥

@EmmanuelMacron Fière !
@EmmanuelMacron Fière !

@EmmanuelMacron Who's the boss !
@EmmanuelMacron Who's the boss !

Though some French people weren't sold on Macron's own record on the environment.

@realParker9 @EmmanuelMacron don't worry ! he worked for off shore banks and his prime minister workd for pro nucle… https://t.co/DPs6Ky8Fde
@realParker9 @EmmanuelMacron don't worry ! he worked for off shore banks and his prime minister workd for pro nucle… https://t.co/DPs6Ky8Fde

In a phone call with Trump, Macron voiced his opinion along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to a White House readout of the conversation, Trump assured the other leaders that "the United States, under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth."

Trump Announced That The US Is Pulling Out Of The Paris Climate Deal

