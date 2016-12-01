BuzzFeed News

Fox Sports Airs 90 Minutes Of Silence For Victims Of Colombia Plane Crash

The 71 victims included members of the Chapecoense soccer team, which was headed to play at the Copa Sudamericana, as well as six Fox Sports employees.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on November 30, 2016, at 8:24 p.m. ET

Posted on November 30, 2016, at 8:14 p.m. ET

Fox Sports in Brazil aired 90 minutes of silence on Wednesday in honor of the 71 victims of Monday's plane crash in Colombia, who included members of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense.

Juntos #90minutosdesilencio
Livia Nepomuceno @LiviaNepoFox

Juntos #90minutosdesilencio

The team had been heading to play in the Copa Sudamericana, and 21 journalists joined them on the plane. In all, only six people survived.

Gustavo Garello / AP

During what would have been the broadcast of the match, Fox Sports instead aired a black screen, a game clock, and #90MinutosDeSilencio.

Vocês nos abraçam e ajudam a juntar todos os cacos de nossos corações. 💙🔇 #90MinutosDeSilêncio
FOX Sports Brasil @FoxSports_br

Vocês nos abraçam e ajudam a juntar todos os cacos de nossos corações. 💙🔇 #90MinutosDeSilêncio

At halftime, the network aired packages about the six Fox Sports employees who were among the victims.

Hoje, a música do FOX Sports não vai tocar. Nossa homenagem às vítimas do acidente. Nos solidarizamos com as famíl… https://t.co/SFY3ymUhA2
FOX Sports Brasil @FoxSports_br

Hoje, a música do FOX Sports não vai tocar. Nossa homenagem às vítimas do acidente. Nos solidarizamos com as famíl… https://t.co/SFY3ymUhA2

"Today, the FOX Sports music won't play. Our tribute to the victims of the crash. We sympathize with the families of these professionals."

Meanwhile, soccer fans and fellow players held a tribute in Medellín, where the game would have been played.

Atlético Nacional soltou 76 pombos em homenagem às vítimas do acidente. NÃO É SÓ FUTEBOL #ForçaChape
Mario Luis ✠ @TheACMario

Atlético Nacional soltou 76 pombos em homenagem às vítimas do acidente. NÃO É SÓ FUTEBOL #ForçaChape

Medellin stadium tonite: people went there only to sing for v #Chapecoense ! It's impossible not to love Colombia
Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri

Medellin stadium tonite: people went there only to sing for v #Chapecoense ! It's impossible not to love Colombia

¡ESPECTACULAR! La gente de Atlético Nacional afuera y dentro del Estadio Atanasio Giratdot. #ForçaChape 👏👏👏
Mundo ⚽️ Hinchadas @MundoHincha

¡ESPECTACULAR! La gente de Atlético Nacional afuera y dentro del Estadio Atanasio Giratdot. #ForçaChape 👏👏👏

Back in Brazil, members of the Chapecoense team who had not traveled mourned their teammates along with hometown fans in an emotional memorial.

Andre Penner / AP
Andre Penner / AP
Andre Penner / AP

Six players from the club remain, and its director has vowed to rebuild. Other clubs have offered to loan players and a proposal could allow the team to remain in the top division for three years, the Associated Press reported.

Andre Penner / AP

"In the memory of those who died and to honor their families, we will rebuild this club from scratch so it is even stronger," club director and local businessman Cecilio Hans told the AP. "We had material assets and human assets. Now we've lost nearly all of our human assets."

