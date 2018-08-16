Fox News Mistakenly Showed A Photo Of Patti LaBelle In Its Aretha Franklin Coverage

In a graphic announcing Aretha Franklin's death Thursday, Fox News instead showed an image of another famous black singer, Patti LaBelle.

The graphic was aired Thursday morning on the cable channel as part of coverage of Franklin’s death and legacy. News outlets across the country had prepared for the moment for days after reports of her failing health emerged earlier this week.

The focus of the graphic is a portrait of Franklin, with her dates of birth and death. But in the background, another black woman is singing: Patti LaBelle.

The background image is from “Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House,” a concert featuring both Franklin and LaBelle that aired on PBS in 2014.