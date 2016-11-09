1 Dead, Others Injured After Shooting Near Southern California Polling Place

Officers came under fire as they arrived at the scene; a male suspect was later found dead inside a home.

One man was killed and two women were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Los Angeles, authorities said.



The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was found dead inside a home Tuesday night, police said.

Officers came under fire as they responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood of Azusa, a suburb northeast of Los Angeles. The shooting took place outside homes, and across the street from schools and polling places, but it was not related to the election.

"It just happened to be across the street from a park, where voting was taking place, and an elementary school," Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Lt. John Corina said.