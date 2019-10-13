Millions Of Gamers Watched "Fortnite" Blow Up Its Map, And No One Knows What's Next
RIP Fortnite — for now, anyway.
Millions of people watched online game Fortnite blow up its map, then fade to a black hole in a live event on Sunday.
More than 5.5 million people watched the event, titled "The End," on YouTube and Twitch. Hundreds of thousands then stayed glued to their screens for another hour to watch all that remained of the game, a softly pulsating black hole.
The game was in its tenth season, and each has brought changes.
A countdown had led up to Sunday's event, which some people guessed would lead to the official beginning of season 11. An apparent leaked image on the Italian version of the App Store also suggested a new map was coming as part of something called Chapter 2. But no one knows exactly when the game will come back, or what it will look like.
That left a lot of fans with nothing to do but wait, and many shared their anxiety on Twitter.
The waiting was really the hardest part.
And some young players were totally freaking out.
THEN Fortnite deleted all of its tweets, and people really had no idea what was going on.
But other people focused on what they were sure was coming next: a new season, a new map...right??
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.