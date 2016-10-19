Former Teacher Slits His Throat In Court After Being Convicted Of Raping Girl

Jeffrey Scott Jones, who is expected to survive his injury, was a high school teacher when prosecutors said he raped a 13-year-old relative.

A former high school teacher slit his own throat while inside a Southern California courtroom on Wednesday after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a child.



Jeffrey Scott Jones, 56, was convicted in Orange County Superior Court of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as continuous sexual abuse of a child. He then cut his neck with some type of object, possibly a razor blade, Lt. Mike Stichter of the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies were on duty in the courtroom and immediately restrained an uncooperative Jones, then gave him medical aid, Stichter said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.