Former Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Assaulted In Prison

A family member of the man who attacked Fogle said he was trying to "send a message."

The attacker's relatives posted what appeared to be a prison incident report to a Facebook page Wednesday in the hopes it will draw more attention to his case. Nigg, who has previously served prison time, is serving a 15-year sentence on gun charges in connection with the unauthorized sale of antique guns belonging to his father.

The Jan. 29 assault came at the hand of another inmate, 60-year-old Steven Nigg, who hoped to "send a message," Nigg's family told The Arizona Republic this week.

Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle was pushed to the ground and punched multiple times at a federal prison in Colorado earlier this year, according to a document posted online Wednesday.

According to the incident report, Nigg assaulted Fogle in a recreation yard by pushing him down, then hitting him in the face with with a "closed fist."

"Inmate Fogle sustained a bloody nose, scratches to his neck and redness and swelling to his face," the report said.

Nigg's nephew, Jimmy Nigg, told the Republic the assault could have been much worse.

"He could have killed him if he wanted to," Jimmy Nigg told the Republic.

Nigg was frustrated that Fogle, who pleaded guilty to paying for sex with young girls and having child pornography, was being housed in the low-security prison — and apparently getting better treatment because of his money.

In a letter to his nephew, Nigg disparaged the easy conditions sexual offenders face in a low-security prison, the Denver Post reported.

"The public believes these sick predators are being punished when they are sent to prison. The administration treats them like they are on the endangered species list," Nigg wrote.

Nigg and Fogle are serving similar sentences of about 15 years, which Nigg and his family also object to. The family is now raising money to petition for an early release.