Former Attorney General Eric Holder Will Lead Investigation Into Sexism At Uber

After a former employee described sexism and management issues at Uber, the company announced that former Attorney General Eric Holder will lead an investigation.

Holder, who now works at law firm Covington and Burling, will lead the review with fellow partner Tammy Albarran, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said in a memo to employees on Monday. They will be joined by Arianna Huffington, who is a member of Uber's board; Chief Human Resources Officer Liane Hornsey; and the company's general counsel.

"It’s been a tough 24 hours," Kalanick wrote. "I know the company is hurting, and understand everyone has been waiting for more information on where things stand and what actions we are going to take."

The plans come after a former employee published a blog post on Sunday detailing patterns of sexual harassment, sexism, and Game of Thrones-like politics among managers. Susan Fowler, an engineer who left the company in December, said that not only did her reports to the HR department lead to no action, but she was also threatened that she could lose her job for speaking up.

On Sunday, Kalanick said he had not previously been aware of the issues she described and promised an urgent investigation. On Monday, he told employees that Holder and the team would conduct an "independent review" into the issues raised by Fowler as well as diversity and inclusion more broadly.

In June, Holder wrote letters on behalf of Uber to local officials advocating against fingerprint-based background checks for drivers, The Hill reported. At that time, his law firm described Uber as a client. Margaret Richardson, Holder's former chief of staff and now also a Covington employee, sits on Uber's safety advisory board.

Read the full Uber memo here: