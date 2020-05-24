A Man Was Arrested After Allegedly Forcing A Teen To Drive Him Past A Coronavirus Checkpoint

After failing to get through a Florida Keys checkpoint himself, Alexander Sardinas allegedly threatened to hurt a teen driver if she did not take him through.

A man was charged with kidnapping after he allegedly threatened a 17-year-old and forced her to drive him through a coronavirus checkpoint into the Florida Keys. Alexander Michael Sardinas, 37, was arrested on Thursday shortly after the incident, and the teen was unharmed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. “I am relieved this suspect is currently sitting in jail and the young victim in this case was not seriously hurt,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's office, Sardinas and a 43-year-old woman had earlier in the day attempted to enter the Keys in a rideshare car. Since mid-March, the Keys have been closed to visitors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and drivers must show proof they live or work on the islands at a highway checkpoint.

