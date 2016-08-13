A Florida Woman Reached For Her Drink And An Alligator Nearly Bit Her Hand Off

The woman was in critical condition on Friday night, authorities said.

An alligator nearly severed a woman's hand in the Florida Everglades on Friday after she dipped her hand into the water to retrieve a drink, authorities said.

The 49-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was bitten at a campground in Broward County, Florida.

Authorities told reporters that she was standing on a dock when she went to pick up a can that had rolled into the water Friday evening.

When she reached into the water, the alligator bit her, nearly amputating her hand, the Sun-Sentinel reported.