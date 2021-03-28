 Skip To Content
Severe Flooding In Nashville Has Left At Least Four People Dead

More than seven inches of rain were recorded in the city as of Sunday morning.

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 28, 2021, at 2:22 p.m. ET

Posted on March 28, 2021, at 1:12 p.m. ET

Mark Humphrey / AP

A car that was carried by flood waters leans against a tree in a creek Sunday, in Nashville.

Flash floods around Nashville left at least four people dead after more than seven inches of rain hit the city over the weekend.

The Nashville Fire Department said Sunday they'd rescued 130 people from cars and homes, and swift water rescue crews were continuing to respond to emergency calls. That included 15 people from an apartment building that was structurally compromised by a mudslide. Teams also rescued 40 dogs from Camp Bow Wow, a local pet boarding and day care site.

In all, 71 people were taken to hospitals.

MNPD Urban Search &amp; Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl &amp; Nolensville Pk.
Metro Nashville PD @MNPDNashville

MNPD Urban Search &amp; Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl &amp; Nolensville Pk.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was found dead inside a submerged car Sunday morning. A 65-year-old man was found dead, and it appeared he had been swept away by water after getting out of his car when it ran off a flooded road, police said.

A man, 64, and a woman, 46, were later found dead near a homeless camp that had flooded from Seven Mile Creek.

"That is shocking, and we send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who died," Mayor John Cooper said at a press conference on Sunday.

Local officials would continue canvassing creek beds, and the Red Cross was also joining efforts to help vulnerable communities, including unhoused people, he added.

Flooding at my apartment complex on Linbar Dr. So many people lost their homes😞Including people on the floor below me. It’s really bad. #Nashville #nashvilleweather
Miguel Angel Chavez @_etruscan

Flooding at my apartment complex on Linbar Dr. So many people lost their homes😞Including people on the floor below me. It’s really bad. #Nashville #nashvilleweather

The flooding at Ensworth High School in Bellevue is unbelievable. @ArmondoWKRN shot this drone video a short time ago.
Josh Breslow @JoshBreslowWKRN

The flooding at Ensworth High School in Bellevue is unbelievable. @ArmondoWKRN shot this drone video a short time ago.

The official rainfall tally for the storm, which began Saturday night, was 7.01 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Cooper said it was the second highest rainfall over 48 hours in Nashville history.

Though the storm had passed by Sunday morning, forecasters expected some creeks and rivers to continue to rise throughout the day. Authorities urged drivers to stay clear of flooded roads.

