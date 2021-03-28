Severe Flooding In Nashville Has Left At Least Four People Dead

More than seven inches of rain were recorded in the city as of Sunday morning.

Mark Humphrey / AP A car that was carried by flood waters leans against a tree in a creek Sunday, in Nashville.

Flash floods around Nashville left at least four people dead after more than seven inches of rain hit the city over the weekend. The Nashville Fire Department said Sunday they'd rescued 130 people from cars and homes, and swift water rescue crews were continuing to respond to emergency calls. That included 15 people from an apartment building that was structurally compromised by a mudslide. Teams also rescued 40 dogs from Camp Bow Wow, a local pet boarding and day care site. In all, 71 people were taken to hospitals.

MNPD Urban Search & Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl & Nolensville Pk. Twitter: @MNPDNashville

According to police, a 70-year-old man was found dead inside a submerged car Sunday morning. A 65-year-old man was found dead, and it appeared he had been swept away by water after getting out of his car when it ran off a flooded road, police said. A man, 64, and a woman, 46, were later found dead near a homeless camp that had flooded from Seven Mile Creek. "That is shocking, and we send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who died," Mayor John Cooper said at a press conference on Sunday. Local officials would continue canvassing creek beds, and the Red Cross was also joining efforts to help vulnerable communities, including unhoused people, he added.

Flooding at my apartment complex on Linbar Dr. So many people lost their homes😞Including people on the floor below me. It’s really bad. #Nashville #nashvilleweather Twitter: @_etruscan

The flooding at Ensworth High School in Bellevue is unbelievable. @ArmondoWKRN shot this drone video a short time ago. Twitter: @JoshBreslowWKRN