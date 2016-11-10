Five People Injured In Downtown Seattle Shooting The shooting, however, was not related to an anti-Donald Trump protest also taking place Wednesday. Twitter

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Five people were injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Seattle as protests against Donald Trump's presidential win were ongoing in the city, but police officials said the shooting was not connected to the protests.

Five people were being treated for gunshot wounds, Seattle Police said in a statement, including one woman and four men.

Harborview update: Female patient from Seattle shooting is now in serious condition. 2 males critical, 2 males serious condition.

Harborview Medical Center officials said a woman and two men were in serious condition, while two men were in critical condition.

Seattle Fire crews treating 5 patients with gunshot wounds. 2 of the 5 with life-threatening injuries. Medics trans… https://t.co/IxrKtX0SRG

The shots were fired downtown, in the area of Third Avenue and Pike Street, as protesters were marching nearby against Trump. However, the shooting was not related to the protests, Seattle police said.

3/Pine shooting NOT believed to be connected to earlier demonstration at Westlake. Investigation ongoing.

The suspect in the shooting was described only as an adult male. No arrests has been made. Officials said they closed several streets in the area to collect evidence and search for witnesses to the shooting.