Fire Breaks Out At Bill And Hillary Clinton's Property In Chappaqua

No one was injured, and the Clintons were not home at the time, a spokesperson said.

Firefighters responded to a small fire Wednesday at the Chappaqua, New York, home of former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

No one was injured, and the Clintons were not home at the time, a spokesperson said. The fire began in a building used by the Secret Service on the 1-acre property, the spokesperson said.

The Secret Service contacted the Chappaqua Fire Department at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to report something burning in the second-floor ceiling of a building on the property, Secret Service spokeswoman Julia McMurray told BuzzFeed News. It was quickly put out with fire extinguishers, she said, and firefighters then responded to inspect the attic above and ensure it was completely out.