Fire Engulfs Orthodox Church In New York City

The New York Fire Department responded around 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, the day Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on May 1, 2016, at 9:13 p.m. ET

Posted on May 1, 2016, at 7:36 p.m. ET

Fire broke out Sunday evening at a Serbian Orthodox church in New York City.

The New York Fire Department responded just before 7 p.m. to the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Sava, on West 25th Street in Manhattan.

#FDNY members operating at 4-alarm fire at 25th &amp; Broadway #Manhattan
#FDNY members operating at 4-alarm fire at 25th &amp; Broadway #Manhattan

No injuries were immediately reported, NYFD told BuzzFeed News. Photos showed the building engulfed in flames.

Huge fire at Serbian Orthodox Church on w 25th street in Manhattan - ppl crying, horrible fire
Huge fire at Serbian Orthodox Church on w 25th street in Manhattan - ppl crying, horrible fire

The fire department said 170 firefighters responded to the church, and smoke was visible for blocks.

25th west of 5th Ave right now
25th west of 5th Ave right now

A 30-minute Periscope video showed firefighters' progress battling the flames.

https://www.periscope.tv/ahgandhi/1ZkKzoNmWXRGv
Initial efforts were limited to the building's exterior because of heavy flames and smoke, the fire department said.

As night fell, firefighters remained working at the scene. The fire was declared under control by 9:45 p.m. ET.

Kathy Willens / AP

The cathedral had earlier in the day hosted Easter celebrations.

https://www.facebook.com/StSavaNYC/photos/ms.c.eJw9zkEOAEEERNEbTShUc~;~_LTVqH7cuXopBMCTi8DoqfPjCLNCFkgNIFB6hVSkueLU4XYQOJBsuFuCclupB3JRgD9f4Ad6X~;CN9Z8BZa~;gO84SWj.bps.a.1208805229163964.1073741927.309688439075652/1208805242497296/?type=3&theater
Easter was celebrated on May 1 by Orthodox churches around the world.

According to the church's website, the historic building was first consecrated in 1855 as Trinity Chapel, an Episcopal house of worship. It was purchased by the Serbian Orthodox Church in 1943 and became the only Serbian church in the eastern U.S.

