Fiona Apple Explained Why She Won't Be At The Grammys

Fiona Apple performs during I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell on Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglewood, California.

Fiona Apple is nominated for three Grammys this year, but the singer-songwriter said in a video message Sunday morning that she'll be skipping music's biggest night.

"I don’t want to be on national television," she said in a video posted to filmmaker Zelda Hallman's Instagram. "I’m just not made for that kind of stuff anymore."

Apple first won a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1998 for her song "Criminal." In 2020, she released her first album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters. In the early awards Sunday, it won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album as well as Best Rock Performance for its track "Shameika."

Although she wished the best to other nominees and attendees of the ceremony, Apple said that she simply didn't want to go herself.

"I want to stay sober and I can’t do that sober," she said. "It doesn’t feel safe to me to be in that kind of exposure or scrutiny, comparison to people."