Ferguson Paid Family Of Michael Brown $1.5 Million In Wrongful Death Settlement

Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson.

The parents of Michael Brown and the city of Ferguson, Missouri, reached a wrongful death settlement on Tuesday, almost three years after the black teen was killed by a white police officer.

The terms of the settlement were sealed, according to court records. On Friday, the Associated Press reported via an open records request that the city's insurance company paid out $1.5 million.

Brown, 18, was fatally shot on Aug. 9, 2014, by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. The teen's death kicked off months of protests, which at times turned violent, and inspired a national conversation about race and policing linked with the Black Lives Matter movement.

A grand jury cleared Wilson of criminal charges after the officer testified that he had feared for his life, though Brown was unarmed. Wilson ultimately resigned from the police department.