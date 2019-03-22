FEMA Shared The Personal Information Of More Than 2 Million Disaster Survivors In A "Major Privacy Incident"

The Federal Emergency Management Agency shared sensitive data, including personal banking information, of 2.3 million disaster survivors with a housing contractor, putting them at risk of identity theft, in what the agency described as a “major privacy incident.”

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General on Friday released its findings that personal information of survivors of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well the 2017 California wildfires, was mishandled by the FEMA. In response, the disaster relief agency said it had taken "aggressive measures" to correct the error.

"FEMA is no longer sharing unnecessary data with the contractor and has conducted a detailed review of the contractor’s information system," the agency said in a statement. "To date, FEMA has found no indicators to suggest survivor data has been compromised."

According to the inspector general report, FEMA collected personal information from survivors as part of its Transitional Shelter Assistance program, which houses people in hotels for a short term after disasters. But when it shared that information with an unnamed contractor, the agency violated a federal privacy law, as well as DHS policy, the report said.