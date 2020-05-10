Anthony Fauci And Other Coronavirus Task Force Members Will Quarantine After White House Staffers Tested Positive

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.



Three top members of the White House coronavirus task force said they'll self-quarantine after they had contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Stephen Hahn of the FDA said Friday he will be in self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected person. He immediately took a COVID-19 test and so far, the results have been negative, an FDA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the face of the US public health response to the pandemic, told CNN on Saturday he will also undergo a "modified quarantine" after a "low risk" contact with an infected staffer. They were not in close proximity, CNN reported, and Fauci plans to work from home — or go into his office at the National Institutes of Health if he is the only person there.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, will also self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected staffer.

"He is feeling fine, and has no symptoms," a CDC statement to CNN said. "He will be teleworking for the next two weeks."

The CDC did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.