Anthony Fauci And Other Coronavirus Task Force Members Will Quarantine After White House Staffers Tested Positive
Three top US health officials are taking precautions after having contact with someone at the White House who tested positive for COVID-19.
BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.
Three top members of the White House coronavirus task force said they'll self-quarantine after they had contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Stephen Hahn of the FDA said Friday he will be in self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected person. He immediately took a COVID-19 test and so far, the results have been negative, an FDA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the face of the US public health response to the pandemic, told CNN on Saturday he will also undergo a "modified quarantine" after a "low risk" contact with an infected staffer. They were not in close proximity, CNN reported, and Fauci plans to work from home — or go into his office at the National Institutes of Health if he is the only person there.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, will also self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected staffer.
"He is feeling fine, and has no symptoms," a CDC statement to CNN said. "He will be teleworking for the next two weeks."
The CDC did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.
On Thursday, a valet to the president tested positive for the virus. Then, on Friday, a second staffer was announced to have tested positive, sparking more fears that the virus had made inroads at the White House.
President Donald Trump announced that the second staffer was Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and a regular attendee of coronavirus task force events.
-
Claudia Koerner is an editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.