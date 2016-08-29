BuzzFeed News

Fans React To Death Of "Willy Wonka" Star Gene Wilder

news

The actor gave unforgettable performances that showcased his comedic chops and unexpected vulnerability.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on August 29, 2016, at 5:09 p.m. ET

After family announced actor Gene Wilder had died at age 83, fans remembered his unique humor and loving performances that inspired "pure imagination."

Jessica Hill / AP

He was an unforgettable — and somewhat unsettling — fixture of a generation of children.

So sad. I remember watching this on TV when I was... four? I was terrified, and mesmerized. RIP, Gene Wilder.
Maud Newton @maudnewton

His lines in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory proved to be especially memorable.

"We are the music-makers and we are the dreamers of dreams." RIP #GeneWilder, the real #WillyWonka 🍬🍭🍫🍬🍭🍫
Inkquisitive @Inkquisitive

Thanks for giving us the gift of pure imagination. #GeneWilder
Debra Birnbaum @debrabirnbaum

"So much time and so little to do. Wait a minute. Strike that. Reverse it. Thank you." Willy Wonka has died. https://t.co/LVIQCBjF0e
Kim Priestap @kimpriestap

No matter the role, Wilder could draw a laugh or make a point with simple body language.

Loved Gene Wilder's considerably nuanced roll as a chasidic rabbi on The Frisco Kid. May his memory be a blessing.
Mordechai Lightstone @Mottel

It was almost too hard to pick a favorite moment.

Oh noooooo. I tried to think of the perfect Gene Wilder moment, but there are too many. I need Twitter to be longer. https://t.co/fCNP3ZPqfn
Amy Rosenbaum @simplebookworm

There were the movies he made with Richard Pryor, who died in 2005.

Welp...Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder are chillin together now. #RIP
Bizarro New Day @3BlackGeeks

Others remembered the real-life love story between Wilder and Gilda Radner, cut short by her death of cancer in 1989.

Together again. RIP Gene Wilder.
devin faraci @devincf

His seemingly effortless comedy was the result of careful consideration.

This note by Gene Wilder is one of the most telling artifacts of his brilliance.
Maxim @DUQE

And his eccentric style gave life to LGBT fans.

RIP Gene Wilder. Willy Wonka is a gay icon: an eccentric fop who quotes Oscar Wilde and serves devastating shade.
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

It was a blend of vulnerability and hysteria that made him special.

Seriously: What did Gene Wilder have and why does no one else have it? emotional vulnerability + touch of madness + insane comic timing
Seth Abramovitch @SethAbramovitch

Who else could take anxiety and paranoia to such dark and uproarious places and still come across as an innocent puppy in need of a hug?
Paul Cote @Paul_The_Cote

RIP to a man of nonsense and wisdom.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com
