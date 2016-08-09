BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Diving Pool At The Olympics Turned Green And People Are Grossed Out

sports / viral / olympics

The Diving Pool At The Olympics Turned Green And People Are Grossed Out

It's really, really green.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 10, 2016, at 11:37 a.m. ET

Posted on August 9, 2016, at 5:22 p.m. ET

As British diver Tom Daley pointed out Tuesday, something looks...different about the Olympic diving pool.

Ermmm...what happened?!
Tom Daley @TomDaley1994

Ermmm...what happened?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Compare the diving pool on the right with the water polo pool at left.

The aquatics center hosted the women's synchronized diving finals on Tuesday, and yep, that water was GREEN.

Michael Dalder / Reuters

Here's the same pool two days apart.

Michael Dalder / Reuters//Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Michael Dalder / Reuters//Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
← Slide →
Michael Dalder / Reuters//Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

The picture below on the left was taken on Tuesday morning. The one on the right was taken later in the afternoon.

Michael Dalder / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

One British diver even said the pool was so murky, she couldn't see her partner underwater.

#greenpool - @toniacouch says it was so green she couldn't see dive partner @LoisToulson under the water #Rio2016
Martyn Ziegler @martynziegler

#greenpool - @toniacouch says it was so green she couldn't see dive partner @LoisToulson under the water #Rio2016

Reply Retweet Favorite

People watching the divers had questions, and journalists in Rio couldn't immediately get answers.

.@TeamGB girls doing well in diving, battling for a medal in a very green pool! Did someone forget the chlorine tablets last night?
Rachel Brookes @RachelBrookesTV

.@TeamGB girls doing well in diving, battling for a medal in a very green pool! Did someone forget the chlorine tablets last night?

Reply Retweet Favorite
No-one will give an explanation for the green diving pool. An official statement from Rio2016 is being prepared!!!
Dan Walker @mrdanwalker

No-one will give an explanation for the green diving pool. An official statement from Rio2016 is being prepared!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rio officials for more information.

Someone is going to get out of this green pool and be bald. Or a mutant. #Olympics
Ben Owers @geordiebenno

Someone is going to get out of this green pool and be bald. Or a mutant. #Olympics

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The shade of green looked a little familiar.

Just waiting for Shrek to come out of the swamp that is the Rio diving pool! #Rio2016 #diving #GreenPool #BBCRio2016
Grant @SnowAndBeach

Just waiting for Shrek to come out of the swamp that is the Rio diving pool! #Rio2016 #diving #GreenPool #BBCRio2016

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Jacques, no cleaning!" #GreenPool #Rio2016
Adam Farrand @ALFarrand

"Jacques, no cleaning!" #GreenPool #Rio2016

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to one pool manual reviewed by BuzzFeed News, cloudy green water is usually the result of an algae problem.

A disinfectant or algicide can clear up the problem.

Another possibility for blue-green water is the presence of copper ions in the water. This can be the result of a bad pH balance in the water and requires the addition of a sequestering or chelating agent to remove the ions.

Make sure to shower, ladies!

Michael Dalder / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

By the way, China's Ruolin Chen and Huixia Liu won the gold medal.

Malaysians Jun Hoong Cheong and Pandelela Rinong Pamg won silver, and Canadians Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took the bronze.
Clive Rose / Getty Images

Malaysians Jun Hoong Cheong and Pandelela Rinong Pamg won silver, and Canadians Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took the bronze.

UPDATE: On Wednesday, the color of the adjacent water polo pool also appeared to be changing.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

This was how the two pools compared on Tuesday night.

Adam Pretty / Getty Images

And by Wednesday the color of the water polo pool appeared to become more murky.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Watch the American women led by Simone Biles in the gymnastics team final tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT