The Winner Of Eurovision Denied Doing Cocaine On Live TV And Said He'll Take A Drug Test

Soeren Stache / Picture Alliance via Getty Images Guitarist Thomas, guitarist Ethan, bassist Victoria, and singer Damiano from the band Maneskin rejoice after winning the Eurovision Song Contest.

Italian rock band Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, beating out acts from 39 countries including pop queens, metal heads, and a group that went viral on TikTok. As the glam rockers sat off stage and waited for the results, though, viewers noticed that lead singer Damiano David looked like he was getting the party started early. As his bandmates cheered and waved the Italian flag, David ducked his head in a motion that lots of people said looked like he was about to do a line of cocaine — on live TV. Some people found it hilarious.

Voting lines have closed. Cocaine lines on Italy’s table have only just begun. #eurovision Twitter: @Hannah2theJayne

Doing cocaine /lines live on national tele. And we are the ones getting 0 points 😂😂😂 #Eurovision2021 #Italy Twitter: @Ricki01111240

And others (particularly fans of the runner-up, France) called for Italy to be disqualified.

Not on Twitter France trending “italiens” and “cocaine” they really thought maneskin’s singer was doing drugs on world live broadcastig 😭😭😭😭 yall so stupid Twitter: @trouvaillesuga

In a press conference after their victory, David said what the video actually shows was him reacting to his bandmate breaking a glass. "I don't use drugs, please guys," he said. "Please don't say that, really." And in fact, photos show broken glass on the floor.

To everyone who keeps saying Damiano was using drugs: here's the proof that Thomas really broke that glass as they said in the Press Conference. LET'S SHARE THIS PLEASE #Eurovision #maneskin Twitter: @rmblogs

And the European Broadcast Union, which organizes the song contest every year, said in a statement that it could confirm that broken glass was found around the band's table. "The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer," the statement said. "The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check."

Rock’n’roll never dies, tonight we made history. We love u. @Eurovision #EUROVISION Twitter: @thisismaneskin

Now back in Italy, David has offered to take a drug test to prove he was clean during the show. Eurovision organizers said they're still reviewing all the footage and will provide more information as it's available.