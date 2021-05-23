 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Winner Of Eurovision Denied Doing Cocaine On Live TV And Said He'll Take A Drug Test

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The Winner Of Eurovision Denied Doing Cocaine On Live TV And Said He'll Take A Drug Test

Rock 'n' roll never dies.

By Claudia Koerner

Picture of Claudia Koerner Claudia Koerner BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 23, 2021, at 12:52 p.m. ET

Soeren Stache / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Guitarist Thomas, guitarist Ethan, bassist Victoria, and singer Damiano from the band Maneskin rejoice after winning the Eurovision Song Contest.

Italian rock band Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, beating out acts from 39 countries including pop queens, metal heads, and a group that went viral on TikTok.

As the glam rockers sat off stage and waited for the results, though, viewers noticed that lead singer Damiano David looked like he was getting the party started early. As his bandmates cheered and waved the Italian flag, David ducked his head in a motion that lots of people said looked like he was about to do a line of cocaine — on live TV.

Some people found it hilarious.

Shuj 🐻 @ShadesDaddyy

Covid-free but not cocaine-free… 😂 #Eurovision #Eurovision2021 #Italy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ShadesDaddyy
Hannah-Jayne Moyes @Hannah2theJayne

Voting lines have closed. Cocaine lines on Italy’s table have only just begun. #eurovision

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Hannah2theJayne
Ricki @Ricki01111240

Doing cocaine /lines live on national tele. And we are the ones getting 0 points 😂😂😂 #Eurovision2021 #Italy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Ricki01111240

And others (particularly fans of the runner-up, France) called for Italy to be disqualified.

seham 🇵🇸 | @trouvaillesuga

Not on Twitter France trending “italiens” and “cocaine” they really thought maneskin’s singer was doing drugs on world live broadcastig 😭😭😭😭 yall so stupid

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @trouvaillesuga

In a press conference after their victory, David said what the video actually shows was him reacting to his bandmate breaking a glass.

"I don't use drugs, please guys," he said. "Please don't say that, really."

And in fact, photos show broken glass on the floor.

fran ◑ @rmblogs

To everyone who keeps saying Damiano was using drugs: here's the proof that Thomas really broke that glass as they said in the Press Conference. LET'S SHARE THIS PLEASE #Eurovision #maneskin

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @rmblogs

And the European Broadcast Union, which organizes the song contest every year, said in a statement that it could confirm that broken glass was found around the band's table.

"The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer," the statement said. "The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check."

ManeskinOfficial @thisismaneskin

Rock’n’roll never dies, tonight we made history. We love u. @Eurovision #EUROVISION

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @thisismaneskin

Now back in Italy, David has offered to take a drug test to prove he was clean during the show. Eurovision organizers said they're still reviewing all the footage and will provide more information as it's available.

Kristina 👑 @kristinakayo

Oh, so you think you are cool but have you ever heard of Damiano David? #maneskin #Eurovision

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kristinakayo

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT