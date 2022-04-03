Estelle Harris Of "Seinfeld" And "Toy Story" Has Died At Age 93

After marrying and having three children, Harris acted in community theater. She then found success in commercials, doing 27 national spots in one year, she recalled in one 1995 interview. A variety of TV roles followed, but she found fame as Estelle Costanza, a role that coincidentally shared her name, her agent said. She bickered with her husband, Frank (Jerry Stiller), voiced her disappointment in her son George (Alexander), and otherwise nagged and screeched her way through nine seasons of Seinfeld.

"Whenever I walk down any street, they yell at me: 'I love you. You're just like my mother.' Every color, race, creed, religion. She is the mother that everybody loves, even though she's a pain in the neck," she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1998.



The high-pitched voice that made Harris cut through the jokes and laugh track of Seinfeld also gave her a career in animation. Among other roles, she voiced Mrs. Potato Head for the Toy Story movies and Old Lady Bear in Brother Bear. Another Disney project included a recurring role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In a 2012 interview with the Canadian Press, she said she thought those roles would get her younger fans. But in fact, even the younger generation still knew her best as Estelle Costanza.

"I think Seinfeld, because of the writing and the right cast, will go on for years and years," she said.



She is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson.

