Eric Trump Said Coronavirus Shutdowns Are Part Of A Plot To Prevent Trump Campaign Rallies
"After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen," Eric Trump said.
President Trump's son Eric accused Democrats of using the coronavirus to hurt his father's campaign for reelection and claimed that after Election Day, the virus would "magically" disappear.
Eric Trump spoke Saturday night on Fox News to Judge Jeanine Pirro, calling for the need to reopen businesses across the US. He also disputed the threat the coronavirus proved to Americans — contradicting the concerns of public health leaders, including White House officials.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise daily in the US, and almost 90,000 people have died so far. After first calling for shutdowns to limit the spread of the virus, White House guidelines have said some regions may begin to reopen in phases — but only if they're seeing a downward trend in new cases.
In spite of that, Eric Trump told Fox News that limits on large gatherings, which experts agree are particularly risky while the virus is spreading, were about preventing the president from holding rallies.
"They're trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he's relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds," he said.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News.
Eric Trump added that media reports on the virus, such as relaying the CDC recommendations on wearing face masks, aimed to instill fear among Americans.
"They're doing it for one reason, they want to hurt Trump. They tried to do it with the Russia thing, they tried to do it with the Ukraine scandal, they tried to do it with impeachment," he said. "Now they're trying to do it with coronavirus. They know they can't beat him."
Meanwhile, campaign of former vice president Joe Biden and Democrats at large were using the coronavirus to attempt to push their agenda, he said. He then suggested the threat of the virus would disappear after Election Day, part of a "strategy" used by Democrats to undermine the president. (In reality, experts say the virus will only go away with the development of a vaccine, and it's possible a second wave of the outbreak will hit the US this fall.)
"They'll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3, and guess what. After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen," he said.
Claudia Koerner is an editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
