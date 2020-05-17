Eric Trump Said Coronavirus Shutdowns Are Part Of A Plot To Prevent Trump Campaign Rallies

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

President Trump's son Eric accused Democrats of using the coronavirus to hurt his father's campaign for reelection and claimed that after Election Day, the virus would "magically" disappear.

Eric Trump spoke Saturday night on Fox News to Judge Jeanine Pirro, calling for the need to reopen businesses across the US. He also disputed the threat the coronavirus proved to Americans — contradicting the concerns of public health leaders, including White House officials.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise daily in the US, and almost 90,000 people have died so far. After first calling for shutdowns to limit the spread of the virus, White House guidelines have said some regions may begin to reopen in phases — but only if they're seeing a downward trend in new cases.

In spite of that, Eric Trump told Fox News that limits on large gatherings, which experts agree are particularly risky while the virus is spreading, were about preventing the president from holding rallies.

"They're trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he's relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds," he said.

