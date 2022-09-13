Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Emmy Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Michael Keaton — Dopesick
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage
Himesh Patel — Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Murray Bartlett — The White Lotus
Jake Lacy — The White Lotus
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard — Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg — Dopesick
Steve Zahn — The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
Nicholas Braun — Succession
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Park Hae-soo — Squid Game
John Turturro — Severance
Christopher Walken — Severance
Oh Young-soo — Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Julia Garner — Ozark
Patricia Arquette — Severance
Jung Ho-yeon — Squid Game
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Sarah Snook — Succession
Sydney Sweeney — Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles — Ted Lasso
Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Toheeb Jimoh — Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry
Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live
Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Connie Britton — The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario — The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell — The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney — The White Lotus
Mare Winningham — Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Toni Collette — The Staircase
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson — Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley — Maid
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: The White Lotus — Mike White
Dopesick — "The People vs. Purdue Pharma," Danny Strong
Maid — "Sky Blue," John Wells
Station Eleven — "Wheel of Fire," Hiro Murai
The Dropout — “Green Juice,” Michael Showalter
The Dropout — “Iron Sisters,” Francesca Gregorini
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: The White Lotus — Mike White
Dopesick — "The People vs. Purdue Pharma," Danny Strong
Impeachment: American Crime Story — "Man Handled," Sarah Burgess
Maid — "Snaps," Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven — "Unbroken Circle," Patrick Somerville
The Dropout — "I'm in a Hurry," Elizabeth Meriwether
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Winner: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel — Jerrod Carmichael
Ali Wong: Don Wong — Ali Wong
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Nicole Byer
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special — Norm Macdonald
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy — Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Abbott Elementary — "Pilot," Quinta Brunson
Barry — "710N," Duffy Boudreau
Barry — "Starting Now," Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks — "The One, the Only," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building — "True Crime," Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso — "No Weddings and a Funeral," Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows — "The Casino," Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows —"The Wellness Center," Stefani Robinson
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner: Squid Game — "Red Light, Green Light," Hwang Dong-hyuk
Ozark — "A Hard Way to Go," Jason Bateman
Severance — "The We We Are," Ben Stiller
Succession — "All the Bells Say," Mark Mylod
Succession — "The Disruption," Cathy Yan
Succession — "Too Much Birthday," Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets — "Pilot," Karyn Kusama
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Zendaya — Euphoria
Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
Laura Linney — Ozark
Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning — The Great
Issa Rae — Insecure
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Ted Lasso — "No Weddings and a Funeral," MJ Delaney
Atlanta — "New Jazz," Hiro Murai
Barry — "710N," Bill Hader
Hacks — "There Will Be Blood," Lucia Aniello
Only Murders in the Building — "The Boy From 6B," Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building — "True Crime," Jamie Babbit
The Ms. Pat Show — "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day," Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner: Succession — "All the Bells Say," Jesse Armstrong
Better Call Saul — "Plan and Execution," Thomas Schnauz
Ozark —"A Hard Way to Go," Chris Mundy
Severance —"The We We Are," Dan Erickson
Squid Game — "One Lucky Day," Hwang Dong-hyuk
Yellowjackets — "F Sharp," Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets — "Pilot," Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Brian Cox — Succession
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: The White Lotus
Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner: Succession
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets