Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Emmy Awards

Succession led the pack with 25 nominations, and Ted Lasso, Squid Game, and The White Lotus were also big winners on Monday night.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Michael Keaton arrives for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Michael Keaton — Dopesick

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage

Himesh Patel — Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Australian actor Murray Bartlett arrives for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Murray Bartlett — The White Lotus

Jake Lacy — The White Lotus

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard — Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg — Dopesick

Steve Zahn — The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Park Hae-soo — Squid Game

John Turturro — Severance

Christopher Walken — Severance

Oh Young-soo — Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Julia Garner — Ozark

Patricia Arquette — Severance

Jung Ho-yeon — Squid Game

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Sarah Snook — Succession

Sydney Sweeney — Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles — Ted Lasso

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Brett Goldstein arrives for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Toheeb Jimoh — Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry

Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Lorne Michaels accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

John Oliver and crew members pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12.

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Connie Britton — The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario — The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell — The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney — The White Lotus

Mare Winningham — Dopesick

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried arrives for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Toni Collette — The Staircase

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson — Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Outstanding Competition Program

Chris Haston / NBC via Getty Images

Lizzo accepts the Outstanding Competition Program award during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Mike White appears onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12

Winner: The White Lotus — Mike White

Dopesick — "The People vs. Purdue Pharma," Danny Strong

Maid — "Sky Blue," John Wells

Station Eleven — "Wheel of Fire," Hiro Murai

The Dropout — “Green Juice,” Michael Showalter

The Dropout — “Iron Sisters,” Francesca Gregorini

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner: The White Lotus — Mike White

Dopesick — "The People vs. Purdue Pharma," Danny Strong

Impeachment: American Crime Story — "Man Handled," Sarah Burgess

Maid — "Snaps," Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven — "Unbroken Circle," Patrick Somerville

The Dropout — "I'm in a Hurry," Elizabeth Meriwether

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Evans Vestal Ward / NBC via Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael arrives for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12.

Winner: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel — Jerrod Carmichael

Ali Wong: Don Wong — Ali Wong

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Nicole Byer

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special — Norm Macdonald

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy — Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept. 12.

Winner: Abbott Elementary — "Pilot," Quinta Brunson

Barry — "710N," Duffy Boudreau

Barry — "Starting Now," Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Hacks — "The One, the Only," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building — "True Crime," Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Ted Lasso — "No Weddings and a Funeral," Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows — "The Casino," Sarah Naftalis

What We Do in the Shadows —"The Wellness Center," Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Hwang Dong-hyuk arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Squid Game — "Red Light, Green Light," Hwang Dong-hyuk

Ozark — "A Hard Way to Go," Jason Bateman

Severance — "The We We Are," Ben Stiller

Succession — "All the Bells Say," Mark Mylod

Succession — "The Disruption," Cathy Yan

Succession — "Too Much Birthday," Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets — "Pilot," Karyn Kusama

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Zendaya — Euphoria

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Laura Linney — Ozark

Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Jean Smart arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

MJ Delaney appears onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Ted Lasso — "No Weddings and a Funeral," MJ Delaney

Atlanta — "New Jazz," Hiro Murai

Barry — "710N," Bill Hader

Hacks — "There Will Be Blood," Lucia Aniello

Only Murders in the Building — "The Boy From 6B," Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building — "True Crime," Jamie Babbit

The Ms. Pat Show — "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day," Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Armstrong appears onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Succession — "All the Bells Say," Jesse Armstrong

Better Call Saul — "Plan and Execution," Thomas Schnauz

Ozark —"A Hard Way to Go," Chris Mundy

Severance —"The We We Are," Dan Erickson

Squid Game — "One Lucky Day," Hwang Dong-hyuk

Yellowjackets — "F Sharp," Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets — "Pilot," Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12, 2022.

Winner: Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Brian Cox — Succession

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Executive producer David Bernad accepts the award onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: The White Lotus

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

Outstanding Comedy Series

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Ted Lasso onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Chris Haston / NBC via Getty Images

Jesse Armstrong accepts the Outstanding Drama Series award for Succession along with the cast and crew during the 74th Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Winner: Succession

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets