Driver Heading Toward Crowd At Wing Festival Fatally Shot By Police

Reno, Nevada police said the shooting stopped the man from hurting numerous bystanders at the Biggest Little City Wing Fest.

A driver who was heading toward crowds at a street festival was shot by police on Sunday in Reno, Nevada.

The man later died at a hospital, Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department said.

No bystanders or officers were injured in the shooting, and police said "tragedy was averted."

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. in downtown Reno, which was hosting the annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest. Event organizers had expected 65,000 people to attend over the weekend.