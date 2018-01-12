Donald Trump Reportedly Paid An Adult Film Star $130,000 To Keep Quiet About An Alleged Sexual Encounter

The alleged encounter took place after a 2006 golf event at Lake Tahoe — where another adult film star said Trump grabbed and kissed her without her consent.

A lawyer for President Trump reportedly arranged a $130,000 payment to an adult film star to prevent her from going public during the election with an alleged consensual sexual encounter she had with Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, was photographed with Trump at a July 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe. Afterward, Trump met with Clifford, the Journal reported.

In statements to BuzzFeed News, the lawyer, Michael Cohen, and Clifford denied Trump and Clifford had a sexual encounter.

The alleged encounter after the golf event was publicly discussed by adult film star Jessica Drake in October 2016, when she accused the president of kissing her without her consent. Drake said Trump also repeatedly propositioned her, offering $10,000 and the use of his private jet for her to come to his suite.

"His words and actions are a huge testament to his character — that of uncontrollable misogyny, entitlement, and being a sexual assault apologist," Drake said at a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred.

Drake has not spoken publicly since. A source told BuzzFeed News that Drake could not talk about Trump, but was unable to confirm if that was because of a non-disclosure or some other agreement.

On Saturday, Drake's attorney, Gloria Allred, disputed a Daily Beast report alleging her client had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Drake "never signed an NDA with President Trump either before or after he was elected," Allred told BuzzFeed News in an email.

Allred also forwarded a statement from Drake's publicist, Josh Ortiz, who retracted the information he'd provided to the Daily Beast regarding the existence of an NDA.

Allred also said that Drake stood by the allegations that she had made back in 2016 about her encounter with now President Trump. Asked if the allegations had been settled in any way, Allred declined to comment.

In the 2016 press conference, Drake said did go to Trump's suite, but said she did not sleep with him. She brought two friends along with her because she felt uncomfortable going alone, she said. At the time, Trump was married to his wife Melania, who had four months earlier given birth to their son Barron.