Donald Trump Snuck Out Of Trump Tower To Go Have A Steak

For days, the press pool that travels with Trump has been frustrated in following the movements of Trump and his advisers. Though a Trump spokesperson has said he will have a traditional press pool, which provides information on all of a president's appearances and statements in public, he has already left reporters behind multiple times.

As the photo of Trump at the steakhouse spread on social media, the press pool said they had no information about the president-elect's whereabouts. They had been told earlier in the day that Trump would be not making any movements, but around 7:30 p.m., a couple of reporters leaving Trump Tower noticed a motorcade of at least a dozen vehicles and an ambulance.

By that time most reporters had left.

"We are chasing down the possibility that Donald Trump left Trump Tower without the press pool tonight and went to a steakhouse," the pool report said. "Will update as soon as I have something reportable."

The pool later updated that the block outside the restaurant was shut down by police, and reporters were standing outside. Those without New York City press passes were moved down the block.

Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump, said she "wasn't aware" of Trump's movement in advance and she had no intention of leaving "the press in the dark."

The pool described what they could see in another report.

"Our view of the restaurant is blocked by a dumpster."