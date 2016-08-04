Donald Trump Now Admits He Never Saw A Video Of The US Sending Money To Iran

The video was actually B-roll footage that aired on Fox News, but that didn't stop Trump from repeating the false story a second time on Thursday.

Donald Trump claimed at a campaign rally Thursday, for the second straight day, to have watched a "top secret" video showing the US transferring huge piles of cash to Iran, despite his own campaign denying such video exists.

The Republican presidential nominee first told the story at a rally Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he shared his outrage that the US had sent by plane $400 million to Iran in January as the country released US hostages. The White House has said the payment related to an old arms deal and was a previously negotiated settlement. It was announced publicly in January.



"Iran provided all of that footage, the tape of taking that money off that airplane," Trump told supporters.

"Now here's the amazing thing, over there, where that plane landed, top secret, they don't have a lot of paparazzi, you know the paparazzi doesn't do so well over there, right?" Trump continued. "And they have a perfect tape, obviously a government camera, and the tape is of people taking money off the plane.

"That means that in order to embarrass us further, Iran sent us the tapes. It’s a military tape, it’s a tape that was a perfect angle, nice and steady, nobody getting nervous because they’re going to be shot because they're shooting a picture of money pouring off a plane."

Trump however cleared the air Friday, admitting that the footage he had described was actually a hostage plane in Geneva, Switzerland.